Stoltenberg: Russia repositioning to eastern Donbas region, not withdrawing.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that "Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbas region" and Moscow's intensions must be judged on its actions alone.

"Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions," he said.

The NATO head also said pressure is being kept up in Kyiv and other cities, which means that "we can expect additional offensive actions bringing even more suffering."