Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, NATO summit
Edit post

Stoltenberg: China should face consequences for its support of Russia

by Rachel Amran June 18, 2024 2:57 AM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on June 14, 2024. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

China should face consequences for its continued support of Russia amidst the ongoing war with Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 17.

Although China officially maintains a neutral stance on Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and denies providing lethal aid, Beijing and Moscow continue to strengthen their ties. This was underscored by Putin's visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping in May.

"Beijing cannot have both," Stoltenberg said. "At some point – unless China changes course – allies must make it pay. There must be consequences."

Over the past two years, Stoltenberg said, 90% of Russian microelectronics have come from China. Beijing is also reportedly working to improve the capabilities of Russian satellites.

"The threats are not regional. China is fomenting the biggest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, and at the same time, it wants to maintain good relations with the West."

Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of NATO relations with countries in the Indo-Pacific as Russia expands its partnership with China and North Korea. Non-NATO countries such as Japan, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand will attend the upcoming NATO summit, which is scheduled for July 9-11.

China has denied giving Russia military assistance in its full-scale against Ukraine. At the same time, the U.S. has previously accused China of giving Russia "every support behind the scenes" towards its war in Ukraine, describing its actions as "destabilizing in the heart of Europe."

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian drones target industrial facilities in 3 Russian regions
Key developments on June 17: * Ukrainian drones attack metallurgical plant, other facilities in 3 Russian regions, source says * Ukraine hits 15 Russian air defense systems in occupied Crimea over past 2 months, military says * Time will play in Ukraine’s favor once F-16s and more Western aid ar…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:17 AM

Moscow confirms A-50 aircraft was shot down by Ukraine.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a rare Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft over the Azov Sea back in February, killing ten crew members.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam this week.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance between Russia and North Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited the country since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.
3:33 PM

Magura naval drones can now operate anti-aircraft missiles.

One of the Magura drones has already been equipped with these missiles, creating a serious challenge for the Russian Air Force operating in the region, the commander of the military intelligence Group 13 unit said in an interview with journalist Maksym Krapyvnyi.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.