Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

State Bureau of Investigation considering multiple versions of fatal trainer aircraft collision

by Martin Fornusek August 28, 2023 7:11 PM 1 min read
The site of the crash of two Air Force jets, which killed three pilots, on Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo: State Bureau of Investigations / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) is considering three versions of the fatal collision of L-39 jet trainers in Zhytomyr Oblast that caused the death of three pilots, the DBR's communications advisor Tetiana Sapian said on Aug. 28.

These include a technical malfunction, human error on the side of the pilots, and safety violations in the organization of the flights, she said.

According to the most recent data, the planes collided during a U-turn maneuver, Sapian clarified.

The bureau's investigators, in cooperation with military specialists, will conduct a thorough medical and aviation forensic examination of the incident and inspect the black boxes of the planes. Sapian noted that is a process that will "not be done in a single day."

Three Ukrainian pilots, including a well-known pilot from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade with the call sign Juice, died on Aug. 25 when their two training jets collided in the sky above Zhytomyr Oblast.

Air Force: 3 pilots killed in crash above Zhytomyr Oblast
Three Ukrainian pilots were killed on Aug. 25 when their planes collided in the sky, the Air Force confirmed on Aug. 26. Among the dead is a well-known pilot from the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade, who had the call-sign Juice. The pilot had over 14,000 followers on Twitter.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.