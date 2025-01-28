paint paint
Spanish Foreign Minister Albares visits Ukraine to reaffirm support amid war

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 28, 2025 3:03 PM 1 min read
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares (R) visited Lviv, Ukraine, on Jan. 28, 2025, where he met with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (L). (Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry/Telegram)
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Jan. 28, reaffirming Spain's support for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

"This year will be a year of peace," Albares wrote on X, emphasizing Spain's commitment to a "just peace" that ensures Ukraine's sovereignty and freedom.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry outlined three primary objectives for the trip: reinforcing political and diplomatic backing, providing humanitarian aid, and protecting Ukraine's cultural heritage, according to the Spanish news outlet La Razon.

During his visit, Albares is set to hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, to discuss Spain's political support and its role in Ukraine's reconstruction.

"I am grateful to Spain for its support and look forward to meaningful talks today," Sybiha said.

The two officials met ahead of the discussions to honor fallen Ukrainian soldiers at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv.

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement, under which Spain pledged 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in aid for 2024 and 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) by 2027. This support encompasses economic, military, and humanitarian assistance.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
