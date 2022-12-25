Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Shmyhal: Ukraine has received $1.5 billion in support for energy sector from partners

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2022 9:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support from partners to Ukraine’s energy sector amounts to $1.5 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Dec. 25. He added that 200 trucks with equipment to repair damaged infrastructure have already arrived in Ukraine.

Shmyhal added that Ukraine has managed to mobilize over $30 billion in support from its allies and that G7 countries will mobilize up to $32 billion in financial assistance next year.

On Dec. 25, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that the U.K. alone handed over 900 generators to Ukraine to help the country survive the heating season.

On Dec. 9, France dispatched 100 generators to help Ukraine get through winter.

According to the Kyiv School of Economics, Russia has inflicted $6.8 billion in damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Over the past two months, due to constant attacks, the Russian military has either damaged or destroyed about 40% of the Ukrainian energy system.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
