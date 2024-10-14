Russia reportedly launches no Shahed drones against Ukraine overnight for first time in over month

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces did not launch any Shahed-type drone overnight on Oct. 14 for the first time since late August, according to monitoring channels.

The lull came after Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 1,300 Shahed kamikaze drones in September, launching them across the country on a daily basis for an entire month.

This daily trend has continued for the first days of October. Overnight on Oct. 3, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 105 Shahed-type drones, targeting settlements across the country.

Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels reported that Russia did not use a single Shahed for the first time in 48 days.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Moscow's forces launched several guided aerial bombs against Sumy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts overnight.

Russia has launched thousands of cheap but effective Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones against Ukraine since the fall of 2022.

While initially sourcing them from Iran, in an August 2023 report, the U.K. Defense Ministry said Russia had begun domestic production.