Several regions preventatively cut off power amid ongoing Russian missile attack

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2022 1:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple Ukrainian regions preventatively cut off power during Russia's ongoing missile strike across Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported.

The regions include Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, as well as the cities of Kyiv and Zhytomyr.

“Due to the missile attack threat, (Ukraine’s state electricity grid operator) Ukrenergo is taking measures to temporarily restrict electricity supply. This is necessary to reduce the load on the power system in case our infrastructure gets hit,” Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko said.

Russia has repeatedly been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure with large-scale missile attacks since early October, killing dozens of citizens and inflicting damage to the energy system. The attacks have repeatedly caused power, water, and heating cut-off across Ukraine.

In its recent, eighth mass attack, Russia launched 69 missiles at targets across Ukraine. According to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi, 54 of them were downed by Ukraine's air defense.

Despite Ukraine's air defense efforts, the country's energy grid and power generation facilities sustained "significant damage," according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
