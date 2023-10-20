Scholz blasts Putin's hypocrisy, calls remarks on civilian casualties 'cynical'

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for making hypocritical comments on civilian casualties in the Israel-Gaza war, calling the remarks "cynical" in an address to the Bundestag on Oct. 19.

“I am more than outraged when hearing that the Russian president is warning everywhere that there could be victims, civilian victims of military confrontations. It doesn’t get more cynical than that,” Scholz said.

Last week, Putin issued warnings to Israel about the possibility of high civilian casualties in a ground assault on Gaza.

The sudden concern for civilian lives rang false to Scholz, given that Russia's war against Ukraine has already claimed thousands of lives.

Just two days before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, Russian forces launched missiles at a crowded cafe in Hroza, a small village in Kharkiv Oblast.

The attack killed 59 people, making it the single deadliest Russian strike against civilians in 2023.

In his speech to lawmakers, Scholz also said that Germany was preparing a winter aid package for Ukraine, and emphasized the need for ongoing European support.

"This aid for Ukraine, for the financial stability of the country, we will have to provide this jointly as Europeans," Scholz said.

Scholz did not specify the contents of the aid package. Germany's Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, said on Oct. 19 that the country still has no plans to supply Ukrainian forces with long-range Taurus missiles.