SBU uncovers 3 caches of Russian weapons.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three caches of Russian weapons and ammunition were discovered across different regions of Ukraine, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) announced on Feb. 8.

One of the discoveries was reportedly left for alleged "pro-Russian underground groups" in Kyiv Oblast, according to the SBU.

Caches were discovered in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia oblasts. Seized items included an arsenal of Russian grenade launchers, over 15 kg of explosives with electronic detonators, and automatic weapons.

In Kyiv Oblast, SBU officers found 12 F-1, RGD-5, and RGO combat grenades and five grenade launchers disguised under the floor of an abandoned building in the Bucha district. The agency believes that a pro-Russian militant group left the weapons behind during the occupation for pro-Russian "sabotage groups."

Additionally, in Zakarpattia Oblast, the SBU seized a large batch of TNT and plastid with electronic detonators, seven combat grenades, and nearly 600 rounds of ammunition for small arms. An investigation into the findings revealed that the weapons were being stored by a local man convicted of illegal arms trafficking.

Before his arrest, the man hid an arsenal of munitions near a local quarry.

The last cache belonged to an arms dealer in the Vinnytsia region who tried to sell a Russian Kalashnikov rifle, more than a thousand rounds of ammunition, and 12 combat grenades. The individual was reportedly detained by SBU officers.

Over the past few weeks, the SBU has been cracking down on illegal equipment transfers to Russia. The agency recently detained the founder and co-owner of the Ukrainian Kyivguma company in connection with a case involving the export of alleged tactical medical equipment supplies to Russia.