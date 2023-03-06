Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Security Service says it detains former Russian militant in Odesa

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2023 6:43 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported the detention of a former militant fighting as part of the Moscow-led Sparta battalion in Donetsk Oblast.

The suspect allegedly joined Russian-controlled militants in 2015, fighting against the Ukrainian military in the country's east, but after being wounded, he returned to his hometown in Odesa Oblast.

"As part of an enemy group, he fired at defensive positions of Ukrainian troops, fought in the Donetsk airport area, served on checkpoints, and studied at 'sniper courses,'" the SBU wrote on March 6.

After going back to the Ukrainian-controlled territory, the suspect was hiding from justice and stayed in touch with his associates from the Moscow-backed militant group, according to the report.

SBU charged him with "terrorism" and placed him under arrest.

Russia invaded and partially occupied the Donbas, made up of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, in 2014.

The Hague District Court qualified the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014 as an "international armed conflict" and recognized that Russia had control over proxies in Donetsk Oblast since mid-May 2014.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.