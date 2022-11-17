Dutch court qualifies Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014 as ‘international armed conflict’
November 17, 2022 4:10 pm
The Hague District Court recognized that Russia had overall control over the operations of its proxies in Donetsk Oblast since mid-May 2014. On Nov. 17, the Dutch court is to deliver the verdict against three Russians and a Ukrainian suspected of shooting down the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in July 2014.
