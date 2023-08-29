Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

SBU: Russian colonel tortured civilians to death in Kherson Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert August 30, 2023 12:52 AM 2 min read
A garage at a preliminary detention center believed to have been used by Russian forces to jail and torture civilians in Kherson, Nov. 16, 2022. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has found evidence that Russian Colonel Viktor Bedryk tortured and killed two Ukrainian civilians in occupied Kherson Oblast, the SBU reported via Telegram on Aug. 29.  

Bedryk was appointed the military commander of occupied Kherson Oblast in March 2022.  

According to the SBU's investigation, which was conducted in cooperation with the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Bedryk used violence and intimidation to suppress resistance to the Russian regime. One of his first tasks was ordering the construction of torture chambers in the city of Kherson.

"In the cells of these prisons, people were beaten, electrocuted, left without food and water, and threatened with execution," the SBU said.

Bedryk took part in the beatings and abuse himself, even arranging for a torture cell directly beneath his personal office.

Many of the victims were detained during anti-Russian protests, while others were simply abducted from their homes or off the street, the SBU said.

The SBU's investigation found documentation of Bedryk's participation in the torture of 12 civilians. Two of these victims died under torture.

The SBU also determined that Bedryk's subordinate, Oleksandr Chychkan, was complicit in these crimes.

As a result of the investigation, the SBU issued both Bedryk and Chychkan notices of suspicion under Article 438 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code, which deals with war crimes.

"Comprehensive measures to bring the offenders to justice regardless of their location are underway," the SBU said.

Ukrainian troops liberated the city of Kherson in November 2022. Before liberation, residents of occupied Kherson sustained an underground resistance movement for months under constant threat of imprisonment, torture, and death.

Tortured Khersonians speak of Russia’s crimes
As Maksym Nehrov sat in the back of a vehicle, tied up, with a bag over his head, he overheard the Russians talking and he knew at once where he was headed. They’d hunted him all over Kherson, kicking down doors and tearing through the apartments of his
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
