SBU, National Police arrest 5 suspects accused of committing arson attacks in Kyiv on behalf of Russia

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) along with the country's National Police arrested five people on Sept. 12 accused of committing arson attacks on Ukrainian military vehicles on behalf of the Russian intelligence service (FSB).

According to investigators, the individuals set fire to five vehicles owned by Ukraine's military, including SUVs and military transport vans, in three neighborhoods of Kyiv. The accused also allegedly left leaflets near the arson sites "aimed at discrediting Defense Forces," the SBU said.

The unnamed suspects, described by the National Police as being between the ages of 21 and 29, are originally from the cities of Sumy, Poltava, and Mykolaiv.

The accused sought employment opportunities in Kyiv, the SBU alleges, while being lured into committing the arson attacks by Russian intelligence agents through Telegram channels in exchange for compensation.

The arsonists first identified the military targets to Russian intelligence agents, and then following the attack sent photographic evidence to Russian agents - evidence that the SBU subsequently seized after arresting the individuals.

The accused were charged under Ukraine's Criminal Code with charges related to interfering with the activities of the Armed Forces. They face up to eight years in prison, if convicted.