Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU detains suspected Russian spy collecting data on air defenses in Cherkasy

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 11:56 AM 1 min read
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detains a suspected Russian spy in Cherkasy Oblast. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a suspected agent of the Russian military intelligence service – Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GRU) – in Cherkasy Oblast for collecting data on Ukraine’s military movement and air defense systems.

The detainee is a resident of Kherson Oblast who was allegedly recruited by GRU at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU reported on May 23.

Russian military intelligence contacted the alleged perpetrator through Telegram, instructing him to carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities posing as a displaced person, according to SBU.

He was particularly interested in the locations of air defense systems, Ukrainian military hospitals, as well as factories, bridges, and dams.

SBU reported it caught the suspected spy red-handed, taking footage of critical infrastructure and sending the data to his GRU handlers.

If convicted, the alleged offender faces life imprisonment on the charges of treason committed during martial law.

The Russian military has recently increased its efforts in degrading Ukraine’s air defenses, which have been reinforced by advanced Western systems like Patriot.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
