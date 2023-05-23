SBU detains suspected Russian spy collecting data on air defenses in Cherkasy

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a suspected agent of the Russian military intelligence service – Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GRU) – in Cherkasy Oblast for collecting data on Ukraine’s military movement and air defense systems.

The detainee is a resident of Kherson Oblast who was allegedly recruited by GRU at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU reported on May 23.

Russian military intelligence contacted the alleged perpetrator through Telegram, instructing him to carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities posing as a displaced person, according to SBU.

He was particularly interested in the locations of air defense systems, Ukrainian military hospitals, as well as factories, bridges, and dams.

SBU reported it caught the suspected spy red-handed, taking footage of critical infrastructure and sending the data to his GRU handlers.

If convicted, the alleged offender faces life imprisonment on the charges of treason committed during martial law.

The Russian military has recently increased its efforts in degrading Ukraine’s air defenses, which have been reinforced by advanced Western systems like Patriot.