Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU detains local official in Odesa over alleged corruption

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2023 1:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Feb. 2 its employees had detained the deputy head of one of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration's departments. The official allegedly offered local businessmen his assistance in the "unobstructed" allocation of land plots in the southern region.

SBU said it had documented the official demanding $60,000 from a local businessman for a "guaranteed" allocation of two land plots for rent on the Danube coast in Odesa Oblast.

Law enforcement officers reportedly detained the official near the building of the regional military administration while he was receiving the first part of the bribe of $40,000.

The detained official faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property, the SBU wrote. The investigation of the alleged crimes is ongoing.

On Feb. 1, in the largest anti-corruption raid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, law enforcers raided powerful oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, scandal-hit former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, and top tax and customs officials.

The large-scale operation comes as the Ukrainian government strives to show its allies that it is tackling corruption as the West provides unprecedented amounts of aid to Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on Feb. 1 that the government wouldn't "allow anyone to weaken" the state, thanking "all law enforcement officers who demonstrated the power of the law and the state today."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.