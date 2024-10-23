Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, SBU, Ukraine, Terrorism, Russia, Kyiv, GRU
Edit post

SBU says it foiled terror attack in Kyiv, detained suspects

by Kateryna Denisova October 23, 2024 1:00 PM 2 min read
Law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainians who were preparing a terror attack in the city of Kyiv and were coordinated by Russian intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine claimed on Oct. 23, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainians who were preparing a terror attack in the city of Kyiv and were coordinated by Russian intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed on Oct. 23.

According to the statement, the suspects planned to detonate improvised explosives in a crowded place in Ukraine's capital to cause "the maximum number of civilian deaths" and sow panic.

Throughout the full-scale war, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have accused numerous citizens of spying or otherwise cooperating with Russian security services.

Law enforcement officers detained two Ukrainians who were preparing a terror attack in the city of Kyiv and were coordinated by Russian intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine claimed on Oct. 23, 2024. (SBU/Telegram)

Russian intelligence allegedly recruited a 20-year-old resident of the city of Zaporizhzhia via Telegram and instructed her on how to make explosives. She also engaged her 26-year-old partner to cooperate, the SBU said.

The SBU claimed that the suspect was in contact with a Russian military intelligence officer from the Russian-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. She used two cell phones to connect a detonator with plastic explosives, which she had to get from a hidden cache, according to the law enforcement agency.

Before the planned terror attack, the two were supposed to fulfill a "test task" and set on fire several vehicles of the Ukrainian military in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The SBU detained both of them when they tried to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle.

If charged, the suspects may face life in prison with confiscation of property.

SBU arrests Ukrenergo security head for allegedly justifying Russia’s war, supporting murder of civilians
The media outlet RBC-Ukraine reported, citing unnamed sources, that the individual in question was Oleh Hrybenko, who is reportedly responsible for maintaining the security of critical infrastructure facilities.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:22 AM

Zelensky urges allies to increase pressure on North Korea.

Two North Korean brigades of up to 6,000 personnel each are currently undergoing training in Russia, Zelensky said in his evening address, citing military intelligence reports. "We expect a firm, concrete response from the world."
5:34 PM

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Kostin resigns.

"I am grateful to the president of Ukraine and Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right for me to resign from the post of prosecutor general," he said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.