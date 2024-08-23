Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, UOC-MP, Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Russia, Ukraine, SBU, Luhansk Oblast, Luhansk
Edit post

SBU charges priest of Kremlin-linked church with collaboration

by Dmytro Basmat August 23, 2024 4:42 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Metropolitan Onufriy (C) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) heads a prayer service at the St. Volodymyr Hill in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 27, 2016. (Vasyl Shevchenko/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) charged in absentia a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in occupied Luhansk Oblast with collaborating with Russia's proxy authorities in the region.

Ukraine has long accused the Moscow Patriarchate's representatives in Ukraine of serving as an arm of the Kremlin's propaganda in the war. Some "rank-and-file" clergymen have also been convicted of directly assisting Russian troops.

Ukraine's parliament passed on Aug. 20 a much-debated bill banning activities of religious organizations with ties to Russia, a country whose armies are currently occupying large swathes of Ukraine's land.

The legislation – falsely spun by pro-Kremlin actors as a "ban on Christianity" – is primarily a tool to force communities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) to finally sever all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

SBU investigators alleged that the priest, who also works as a jeweller in occupied Luhansk, provided "precious gold and silver items... for decorating the premises of dioceses."

The accused also allegedly makes jewelry badges for occupation forces as well as Russia's Security Service (FSB). The priest expanded his jewellery business through different parts of Ukraine's occupied territories following Russia's full-scale invasion.

The SBU allege that the priest re-registered his business in accordance with Russian legislation in the occupied territory and has been paying taxes to the Russian-proxy authorities.

The accused was charged on Aug. 22 under Ukraine's Criminal Code for "collaborative activity."

Cutting ties with Moscow — What does Ukraine’s church bill really mean
Ukraine’s parliament passed on Aug. 20 a much-debated bill banning activities of religious organizations with ties to Russia, a country whose armies are currently occupying large swathes of Ukraine’s land. The legislation – falsely spun by pro-Kremlin actors as a “ban on Christianity” – is primaril…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.