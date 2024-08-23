SBU charges priest of Kremlin-linked church with collaboration

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) charged in absentia a priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in occupied Luhansk Oblast with collaborating with Russia's proxy authorities in the region.

Ukraine has long accused the Moscow Patriarchate's representatives in Ukraine of serving as an arm of the Kremlin's propaganda in the war. Some "rank-and-file" clergymen have also been convicted of directly assisting Russian troops.

Ukraine's parliament passed on Aug. 20 a much-debated bill banning activities of religious organizations with ties to Russia, a country whose armies are currently occupying large swathes of Ukraine's land.

The legislation – falsely spun by pro-Kremlin actors as a "ban on Christianity" – is primarily a tool to force communities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) to finally sever all ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

SBU investigators alleged that the priest, who also works as a jeweller in occupied Luhansk, provided "precious gold and silver items... for decorating the premises of dioceses."

The accused also allegedly makes jewelry badges for occupation forces as well as Russia's Security Service (FSB). The priest expanded his jewellery business through different parts of Ukraine's occupied territories following Russia's full-scale invasion.

The SBU allege that the priest re-registered his business in accordance with Russian legislation in the occupied territory and has been paying taxes to the Russian-proxy authorities.

The accused was charged on Aug. 22 under Ukraine's Criminal Code for "collaborative activity."











