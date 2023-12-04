Skip to content
SBU: Russian ammunition, equipment depots in occupied Luhansk Oblast destroyed by drone strikes

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2023 4:51 PM 1 min read
A screenshot of a video released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Dec. 4, 2023, showing explosive munitions dropped by drones on Russian ammunition and equipment in occupied Luhansk Oblast. (SBU/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Dec. 4 that its operatives used two drones to destroy Russian ammunition and equipment depots near the occupied city of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast.

The SBU shared a video of the operation, saying that it gathered intelligence about the depots' locations to conduct the overnight strikes and destroy the equipment and ammunition, the quantities of which were not disclosed.

This is the latest of Ukraine's strikes beyond the front lines in Russian-occupied territory.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian drones have reportedly reached locations as far as Moscow and other areas hundreds of kilometers away from Ukraine's border.

Svatove, located about 75 kilometers north of Sievierodonetsk, has been occupied by Russian forces since June 2022. Russian forces have concentrated attacks in the area, particularly around Kupiansk to the north in Kharkiv Oblast, since mid-July, trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast last autumn.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov recently visited a military command post in Kupiansk, the Presidential Office reported on Nov. 30.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
