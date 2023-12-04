SBU: Russian ammunition, equipment depots in occupied Luhansk Oblast destroyed by drone strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Dec. 4 that its operatives used two drones to destroy Russian ammunition and equipment depots near the occupied city of Svatove in Luhansk Oblast.

The SBU shared a video of the operation, saying that it gathered intelligence about the depots' locations to conduct the overnight strikes and destroy the equipment and ammunition, the quantities of which were not disclosed.

This is the latest of Ukraine's strikes beyond the front lines in Russian-occupied territory.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian drones have reportedly reached locations as far as Moscow and other areas hundreds of kilometers away from Ukraine's border.

Svatove, located about 75 kilometers north of Sievierodonetsk, has been occupied by Russian forces since June 2022. Russian forces have concentrated attacks in the area, particularly around Kupiansk to the north in Kharkiv Oblast, since mid-July, trying to regain the positions lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast last autumn.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov recently visited a military command post in Kupiansk, the Presidential Office reported on Nov. 30.