The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Satellite images show Bakhmut before and after Russian invasion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2023 7:58 AM 1 min read
A satellite image of the besieged Ukrainian city Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast after Jan. 4 2023 reveals extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. Russia has been trying for more than five months to capture Bakhmut, Ukraine's key hold out in the oblast. (Maxar Technologies).
This audio is created with AI assistance

New satellite imagery published by U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar shows before and after images of the besieged city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

The first image published by Maxar on Twitter shows Bakhmut before Aug. 1, 2022. The second shows a part of the city after Jan. 4, 2023, revealing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The battle of Bakhmut has gone on for more than five months as Russian forces throw manpower and artillery at the city in an effort to capture it. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have sustained major losses, but the city has remained Ukraine's main fortress in Donetsk Oblast.

The city is a major transportation hub, as well as resource-rich, making it a valuable target for Russia. Capturing the city would also be significant for Russia's goal of occupying the entirety of the eastern oblast.

