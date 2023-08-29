Sales Manager/Head of Commercial Partnerships for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill a sales manager/head of commercial partnerships position.



The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.



Responsibilities:

Selling native and direct advertising in the Kyiv Independent for publication on the website and other Kyiv Independent platforms. Please find all advertising formats here: https://kyivindependent.com/commercial-services/;

Engaging with new clients for the Kyiv Independent and building relationships with the existing ones;

Assisting the editorial team in creating ideas and proposals for commercial partners;

Monitoring global media market trends.



Requirements:

Minimum of 1 year of experience in sales management;

English language proficiency (B2 or higher);

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships and collaborate effectively with the clients;

Experience in selling different advertising formats in the media industry, including native, direct advertising and sponsorships;

Good understanding of the Ukrainian and global media market;

Proficiency in Google Sheets and PowerPoint/Keynote, CRM.



We offer:

Market-level compensation;

Working with a young and highly motivated team for an award-winning media startup;

Busy but flexible work schedule;

Work with foreign companies and world opinion leaders.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to [email protected] and state the name of the vacancy “Sales Manager/Head of Commercial Partnerships” in the title of the email.



Note: This is a full-time position in the Kyiv office or remote (upon agreement).



Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.



Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.