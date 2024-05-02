US intelligence chief: Russia's war against Ukraine 'unlikely to end anytime soon'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is unlikely to end anytime soon, Director of U.S. National Intelligence Avril Haines said on May 2, according to Reuters.

Moscow is likely to continue its "increasingly aggressive tactics" against Ukraine, including attacks on energy infrastructure, according to Haines.

Russia's recently intensified missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure reportedly damaged half of the country's energy system.

Moscow attacked Ukraine with over 3,2000 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shahed-type drones, and over 300 missiles in April alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that domestic and international events are developing in his favor, according to the top U.S. intelligence official.

"(Increasingly aggressive tactics) are intended to impress Ukraine that continuing to fight will only increase the damage to Ukraine and offer no plausible path to victory," Haines said.

After months of delays and political infighting, the U.S.passed the $61 billion foreign aid package last week. The funds are urgently needed as Russian forces gain ground at the front lines and massive aerial attacks erode Ukraine's air defense capacity.

Kyiv has vowed to liberate all of the territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea. The long-awaited U.S. military aid gives Ukraine"a chance at victory" against Russia's war, Zelensky said.