The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture.
News Feed
Russia’s shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 6, injures 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 2:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s attacks on Donetsk Oblast on April 4 killed six civilians and injured seven others, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Russia’s shelling killed a mine manager and a nurse in Toretsk, a saleswoman in Krasnohorivka, and three men in the village of Lastochkyne.

Seven civilians were wounded during the shelling of Bakhmut, Hirnyk, and the village of Ocheretyne.

The Russian military used missiles, artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers to attack the settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian forces targeted residential areas, damaging apartment buildings, an administrative building, houses, and outbuildings were damaged.

Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, as Russia seeks to occupy the entire Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
