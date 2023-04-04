Russia’s shelling of Donetsk Oblast kills 6, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s attacks on Donetsk Oblast on April 4 killed six civilians and injured seven others, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Russia’s shelling killed a mine manager and a nurse in Toretsk, a saleswoman in Krasnohorivka, and three men in the village of Lastochkyne.

Seven civilians were wounded during the shelling of Bakhmut, Hirnyk, and the village of Ocheretyne.

The Russian military used missiles, artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers to attack the settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

According to Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian forces targeted residential areas, damaging apartment buildings, an administrative building, houses, and outbuildings were damaged.

Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, as Russia seeks to occupy the entire Donbas, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.