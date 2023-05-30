Russia's drone attack on Kyiv injures 1, debris causes fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that a 27-year-old woman was wounded in Holosiivskyi District.

Debris that fell over Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District caused a fire in a house, he added.

According to preliminary information, three cars caught fire in Kyiv's central Pecherskyi District.

Complete information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported overnight on May 30 that air defense is at work over the capital.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that air defense is shooting down drones.