Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Russia's drone attack on Kyiv injures 1, debris causes fire

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2023 3:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that a 27-year-old woman was wounded in Holosiivskyi District.

Debris that fell over Kyiv’s Darnytskyi District caused a fire in a house, he added.

According to preliminary information, three cars caught fire in Kyiv's central Pecherskyi District.

Complete information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported overnight on May 30 that air defense is at work over the capital.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also reported that air defense is shooting down drones.

Russia launches 15th mass aerial assault against Ukraine this month, targeting Kyiv
Russia launched a new wave of air attacks against Ukraine in early hours on May 29 using drones and cruise missiles, with the Kyiv City Military Administration saying that defense forces shot down over 40 targets. According to officials, Kyiv experienced Russia’s 15th air assault on the city in May…
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
