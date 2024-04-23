Russia's deputy defense minister detained on suspicions of bribery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was detained on April 23 on the suspicion of receiving a bribe, Russia's Investigative Committee announced.

Ivanov, who is Russia's top official in charge of the country's construction of military facilities, was detained under part six of Article 290 of Russia's Criminal Code. According to Russian state media outlet TASS, the specific provision under the Criminal Code pertains to bribes over 1 million rubles.

Russia's Investigative Committee noted that an investigation is ongoing and did not provide any details on the allegations.

The Investigative Committee said that it will petition for Ivanov's arrest. If convicted, Ivanov would face up to 15 years in prison.

Ivanov, who has been sanctioned by various Western countries due to his role in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was previously the target of a December 2022 investigation by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The investigation alleged that Ivanov profited from construction projects in occupied Mariupol.

A staunch opponent of corruption and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny died on Feb. 16, 2024 after was being held in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. Navalny was convicted in Russian court with charges of extremism - which have been recognized internationally as being politically motivated.