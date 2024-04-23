Skip to content
Russia's deputy defense minister detained on suspicions of bribery

by Dmytro Basmat April 24, 2024 12:52 AM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Ivanov (L) visit the military Patriot Park in Kubinka, outside Moscow, on September 19, 2018. Russian law enforcement have detained Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov on suspicion of taking bribes, Russia's Investigative Committee said on April 23, 2024. (Alexey Nikolsky/Pool/AFP)
Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was detained on April 23 on the suspicion of receiving a bribe, Russia's Investigative Committee announced.

Ivanov, who is Russia's top official in charge of the country's construction of military facilities, was detained under part six of Article 290 of Russia's Criminal Code. According to Russian state media outlet TASS, the specific provision under the Criminal Code pertains to bribes over 1 million rubles.

Russia's Investigative Committee noted that an investigation is ongoing and did not provide any details on the allegations.

The Investigative Committee said that it will petition for Ivanov's arrest. If convicted, Ivanov would face up to 15 years in prison.

Ivanov, who has been sanctioned by various Western countries due to his role in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was previously the target of a December 2022 investigation by the Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The investigation alleged that Ivanov profited from construction projects in occupied Mariupol.

A staunch opponent of corruption and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Navalny died on Feb. 16, 2024 after was being held in a penal colony in Russia's far northern Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. Navalny was convicted in Russian court with charges of extremism - which have been recognized internationally as being politically motivated.

