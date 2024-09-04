Russia's attack on Lviv injures 6, including 10-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six civilians were injured in Lviv overnight on Sept. 4 amid Russia's attack against Ukraine, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported. Several explosions were heard in the city amid a nationwide air raid alert. A 10-year-old boy is among the wounded, Sadovyi added.

Several buildings near the central railway station caught fire following the strike. At least two schools won't re-open on Sept. 4, according to Sadovyi. First responders were dispatched to the site of attack.

The Air Force warned earlier of the threat of drone and missile attacks across multiple regions of Ukraine, including Lviv Oblast.

Lviv, located approximately 540 kilometers (about 335 miles) west of Kyiv remains among frequent targets of Russian drone and missile attacks. The city is about 70 kilometers (approximately 43 miles) east of the Polish border.

Russian drones and missiles have previously entered Poland's airspace during attacks on Ukraine. However, Polish allies advised the government to exercise restraint when dealing with unidentified airspace violations, according to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Poland and neighboring countries are "responsible for protecting their own airspace," despite NATO's opposition, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sept. 2.

"I'm personally of the view that, when hostile missiles are on a course of entering our airspace, it would be legitimate self-defense (to strike them) because once they do cross into our airspace, the risk of debris injuring someone is significant."