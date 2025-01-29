paint paint
Russia's 25% military budget hike demands stronger sanctions, more Ukraine aid, PM Shmyhal says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 29, 2025 4:11 PM 2 min read
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, takes part in a government forum in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2024. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has increased its military budget by 25% in 2025, underscoring the need for stronger sanctions, more weapons, and greater assistance from Ukraine's international partners, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 29.

"Russia understands only the language of force and is not going to retreat unless we give a worthy response," Shmyhal said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the state budget on Dec. 1, which plans for record levels of military spending over the next three years.

Speaking alongside Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb, Shmyhal said that "peace through strength" must guide the response to Russian aggression.

He called for further sanctions to weaken Moscow's economy and expressed gratitude to Croatia for its continued military and technical assistance.

The call for tougher measures comes as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens new sanctions and tariffs on Russian exports unless a deal to end the war is reached soon.

Targeting Russia's oil sector could pressure the Kremlin into negotiations, Trump's incoming peace envoy Keith Kellogg said on Jan. 24.

Amid uncertainty over U.S. support for Ukraine under the Trump administration, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged Washington to maintain weapons supplies to Kyiv, pledging that Europe would cover the financial burden.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
