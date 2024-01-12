Skip to content
Russian shelling of Kherson kills 2 civilians

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2024 1:25 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Kherson on Jan. 12, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against Kherson on Jan. 12, killing at least two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack took place at around 12 p.m., targeting streets of the city's Korabel district, said Roman Mrochko, the head of Kherson's military administration.

The victims include an 80-year-old woman and a driver of a car whose identity is being determined, according to officials.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over the past day, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one resident and injured three, Prokudin said in his morning report on Jan. 12.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
