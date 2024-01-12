Russian shelling of Kherson kills 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against Kherson on Jan. 12, killing at least two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack took place at around 12 p.m., targeting streets of the city's Korabel district, said Roman Mrochko, the head of Kherson's military administration.

The victims include an 80-year-old woman and a driver of a car whose identity is being determined, according to officials.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Over the past day, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed one resident and injured three, Prokudin said in his morning report on Jan. 12.