Russian strike against Kherson injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike on Kherson, injuring four people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported around 2 p.m. local time on June 22.

“Today at noon, the Russian army struck a residential building. Two people were injured by the enemy attack in their yard,” Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

“An 86-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives.”

Two volunteers from Rivne, aged 25 and 23, were also wounded and are receiving assistance from medics, the governor said.

Many volunteers came to Kherson Oblast to help the population affected by the Kakhovka dam breach on June 6. Russian forces did not relent with strikes even amid the evacuation efforts.