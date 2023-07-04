Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Drones shot down in Moscow Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2023 9:19 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least five drones were launched against Moscow Oblast, all of which were intercepted, Russian state media reported on July 4.

According to state news agency TASS, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were heading toward Moscow at different times early morning. All of them were reportedly eliminated by air defenses and electronic warfare means.

Telegram channel Baza claimed that one drone crashed on the territory of a military facility near Kubinka, a town east of the capital, around 4 a.m. According to TASS, there were no causalities or damage due to the attack.

RIA Novosti news agency reported that the two other drones fell near the village of Valuevo, which lies only a few kilometers from the international Vnukovo airport.

According to TASS, several flights heading to Vnukovo had to be redirected to different airports.

Fragments of the fallen drones started a fire in a farm building, but no casualties were reported, the news agency added.

The fourth drone was downed over the neighboring Kaluga Oblast before it could reach Moscow, TASS said.

Russia's Defense Ministry later reported that a fifth drone was eliminated with electronic warfare means and crashed in the Odintsovo district in Moscow, resulting in no causalities.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobanin claimed that the drones were launched by Ukraine. Kyiv has not yet commented on the incident.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Earlier on July 4, a fire erupted in a warehouse of a former furniture factory on Nekrasova Street in the city of Khimki in Moscow Oblast, according to the Russian state media.

Russia's capital reported drone strikes on also May 30, as several UAVs hit high-rise buildings in Moscow. While the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of the attack, Ukrainian officials have denied responsibility.

Ukraine war latest: Russian drone strike on Sumy kills 2, injures 19
Key developments on July 3: * Russian drone strike on Sumy kills 2, injures 19 * Prigozhin, Shoigu break their silence following Wagner’s armed rebellion * Defense Ministry says Ukraine liberated over 37 square kilometers in past week * Writer Victoria Amelina dies after being injured in Kramat…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.