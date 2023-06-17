Russian shelling injures 2 in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 9-year-old girl and a 57-year-old woman were injured by Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on June 17, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Russia struck the city with artillery, damaging 11 residential buildings, a garage, a gas pipeline, and electricity networks.

Kostiantynivka, a city near Ukraine's eastern front, has regularly been the target of indiscriminate shelling by Russia since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.