Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol injures woman, child

A Russian artillery strike on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 27 injured a 5-year-old boy and a 58-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Both victims were hospitalized and are in moderate condition, the official added.

The attack reportedly destroyed a farm building and damaged 13 others. Some 10 houses, 20 solar panels, a car, and a power line also sustained damage in the strike, the governor said.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian forces struck the Nikopol district also overnight and during the day on Oct. 26 with artillery and drones, damaging several houses but inflicting no casualties, Lysak reported earlier.