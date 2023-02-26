Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast wounds child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast at around 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 injured a child, Oleksii Roslov, head of the city military administration, told Suspilne television.

Russia’s shelling also damaged several houses and a car, he added.

Earlier, on Feb. 25, the Russian army also shelled Kostiantynivka.

One person was injured as a result of the shelling on Feb. 25.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.