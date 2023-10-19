Russian shelling of Kherson injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the city of Kherson on Oct. 19, injuring two men and a woman, local officials reported.

Russia reportedly carried out the attack at around 9:15 a.m., targeting residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district.

Two men aged 60 and 39 sustained shrapnel wounds, and a 49-year-old woman suffered both shrapnel wounds and a contusion, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said that all the victims were hospitalized. The two men are in moderate condition, while the woman's condition is more serious, he clarified.

Several houses were damaged in the attack, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies on the right bank of the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Russian attacks killed two people and injured four others over the course of Oct. 18, the governor reported earlier.