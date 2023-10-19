Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling of Kherson injures 3

by Martin Fornusek October 19, 2023 12:24 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike on Kherson on Oct. 19, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the city of Kherson on Oct. 19, injuring two men and a woman, local officials reported.

Russia reportedly carried out the attack at around 9:15 a.m., targeting residential areas in the Dniprovskyi district.

Two men aged 60 and 39 sustained shrapnel wounds, and a 49-year-old woman suffered both shrapnel wounds and a contusion, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said that all the victims were hospitalized. The two men are in moderate condition, while the woman's condition is more serious, he clarified.

Several houses were damaged in the attack, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies on the right bank of the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied left-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Russian attacks killed two people and injured four others over the course of Oct. 18, the governor reported earlier.

Kherson chronicle: From quick fall to liberation
Ukraine’s recapture of the southern city of Kherson came as a happy surprise for exiled local journalist Kseniya Keleberda. “When Ukrainian forces first entered Kherson, we cried and smiled at the same time,” she told the Kyiv Independent. Survivors of the eight-month-long Russian occupation immed…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.