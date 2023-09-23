Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 1

by Abbey Fenbert September 24, 2023 12:38 AM 1 min read
A fire in an apartment building in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, after shelling on Sept. 23, 2023. (Photo via Donetsk Oblast Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 23, killing an elderly woman and injuring one man, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported to Suspilne news.

The Russian military targeted the village of Yelyzavetivka in the Pokrovsk district with cannon artillery.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 74-year-old woman died of a penetrating wound to the chest," said Anastasiia Medvedeva, the spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

Medvedeva also told Suspilne that shelling on the same day in the city of Avdiivka left a 44-year-old resident injured. The man sustained shrapnel wounds, for which he received medical treatment.

Russian forces shelled Avdiivka in the afternoon of Sept. 23, likely with multiple rocket launchers, according to the prosecutor's report.

The front-line city of Avdiivka suffered intense destruction during Russia's full-scale invasion. On Sept. 9, local officials reported that the Ukrainian flag was raised above the city to commemorate its founding.

Surviving Avdiivka: Russia intensifies assault on city deemed a ‘second Bakhmut’
AVDIIVKA, Donetsk Oblast – Avdiivka is an eerie city to drive into in March 2023. One year into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, but nine years into the Donbas war, the compact city just 10 kilometers from the center of occupied Donetsk is barely holding on. There is little choice
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.