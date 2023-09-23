Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 23, killing an elderly woman and injuring one man, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported to Suspilne news.

The Russian military targeted the village of Yelyzavetivka in the Pokrovsk district with cannon artillery.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a 74-year-old woman died of a penetrating wound to the chest," said Anastasiia Medvedeva, the spokesperson for the prosecutor's office.

Medvedeva also told Suspilne that shelling on the same day in the city of Avdiivka left a 44-year-old resident injured. The man sustained shrapnel wounds, for which he received medical treatment.

Russian forces shelled Avdiivka in the afternoon of Sept. 23, likely with multiple rocket launchers, according to the prosecutor's report.

The front-line city of Avdiivka suffered intense destruction during Russia's full-scale invasion. On Sept. 9, local officials reported that the Ukrainian flag was raised above the city to commemorate its founding.