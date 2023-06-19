Russian proxies claim drone attacks in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-installed proxy in occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov claimed that drones struck in northern Crimea on the night of June 19.

The drones allegedly flew at low altitudes and Russian air defenses were active. He did not provide further information.

Aksyonov reported another alleged drone strike on June 15, claiming that six drones were shot down and three were eliminated through electronic warfare.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to verify Aksyonov's claims. Ukrainian authorities haven't commented on the incidents.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine.