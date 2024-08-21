Russian prosecutors seek up to 24 years in prison for 23 Ukrainians who served in Azov Brigade

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Prosecutor's Office requested up to 24 years in prison for 23 Ukrainians who had served in the Azov Brigade, Russian independent media outlet Mediazona reported on Aug. 21.

As of June, there were 620 Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity, against whom Russia has opened criminal cases, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs).

Criminal cases into the alleged crimes of Ukrainian citizens are regularly initiated in Russia or Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The Russian Prosecutor's Office claimed that all 23 prisoners who served in the Azov expressed "negative attitudes toward the Russian-speaking population" and supported "pro-Ukrainian radical views," according to Mediazona.

The defendants are accused of allegedly committing crimes by a group of people by prior conspiracy, training to carry out terrorist activities, and attempting to take the life of a state or public figure, among other accusations.

The prosecutors requested that nine women and 14 men be sentenced to 16 to 24 years in prison. The most severe punishment, 24 years in jail, is demanded for Oleh Tyshkul, a 55-year-old lieutenant and former Azov instructor.

Two former prisoners, Davyd Kasatkin and Dmytro Labynskyi, who have already been exchanged, are being tried in absentia. The prosecutors asked to sentence them to 24 and 23 years in prison, respectively.

The case against Azov Brigade soldier Oleksandr Ishchenko, who died in Russian captivity due to blunt force trauma to his chest, was closed.

Some of the defendants took part in the defense of Mariupol, while some others had already completed military service when being taken prisoner, according to Mediazona. Most of the female defendants in the case were cooks.

The Azov Brigade, part of Ukraine's National Guard, became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance during their heroic defense of the Azovstal steel plant during the siege of Mariupol in the first three months of the full-scale war. Russian forces eventually occupied Mariupol in May 2022, capturing the remaining defenders.

The brigade has also sparked controversy over its alleged association with far-right groups, a narrative often exploited in Russian propaganda campaigns.