Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that only 25 civilians were able to evacuate from the town of Popasna and reach the destination, Rubizhne, on April 22. One of the buses was disrupted due to Russian shelling, he said. Some 45 people were also able to evacuate from Lysychansk and are now heading to Dnipro, according to the official.