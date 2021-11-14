Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian-led forces damage 9 civilian homes in Donetsk Oblast

by Anastasiia Lapatina November 14, 2021 5:26 PM 1 min read
(The National Police)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-led militants on Nov. 14 shelled Nevelske, a village less than 4 kilometers from the demarcation line dividing Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-occupied territory, according to the Interior Ministry.

Three of the nine homes were completely destroyed. Two civilians were trapped under the wreckage, but were soon rescued uninjured.

On Nov. 13, two Ukrainian servicemen were injured as a result of shelling, the military reported.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Anastasiia Lapatina
Reporter
Anastasiia Lapatina is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights in conflict zones and issues in Russia-occupied Crimea. She holds a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia in Canada.Read more
