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At least 33 dead after Russian glide bomb strikes Kramatorsk bus stop

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by Jonas Heins
At least 33 dead after Russian glide bomb strikes Kramatorsk bus stop
A bus is burning as the consequence of a deadly Russian strike on Kramatorsk on oct. 8, 2026. (Via Telegram/ Vadym Filashkin)

A Russian glide bomb strike on a bus stop in Kramatorsk killed 33 people on the morning of Oct. 8, Ukraine's emergency service (DSNS) said.

Eighteen more people were injured in the Russian attack, Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. Fire broke out in at least two busses following the Russian strikes, according to DSNS.

"Russia comes to the Ukrainian land with death. She hits our cities, kills our people and multiplies her crimes every day," Filashkin said.

The Kramatorsk and Sloviansk military administrations ordered the stop of all public transport.

"The Russians are targeting civilians. For them, a bus with passengers is an attractive target precisely because one hit can kill as many people as possible," Filashkin said.

Across Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, four more people had been killed and six injured by Russian attacks as of the morning of Oct. 8, prior to the Kramatorsk strike, according to the governor.

In total, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 31 times over the last day, and 256 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from the front line, according to the Donetsk governor.

Russia attacked across Ukraine with 142 Shahed-type drones, 82 of them jet-powered, on the night of Oct. 8, Ukraine's air force said. The air force said that air defense shot down or suppressed 126 of these drones.

On Oct. 2, Russian forces struck a passenger bus with a first-person-view (FPV) drone in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, at around 7:08 a.m., injuring two people, the Kramatorsk City Council said.

The bus was already operating on its route and carrying passengers when the attack occurred, according to the statement.

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Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

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