Russian forces shell Kherson Oblast, injuring woman

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast on May 24, injuring a woman, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian forces reportedly shelled the city of Beryslav and the villages of Novotiahynka and Ivanivka.

A 60-year-old woman in Ivanivka was hospitalized for her injuries.

A factory building and student dormitory in Beryslav were also hit, while an unspecified number of residential buildings were also damaged.

A fire also broke out in a home due to mortar shelling in Novotiahynka. Rescue workers are on the scene.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.