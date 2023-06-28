Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian forces kidnap children from Zaporizhzhia, transport them to Chuvash Republic

by Haley Zehrung June 28, 2023 5:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The administration of Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been taking local children to Russia under the guise of 'vacation,' while actually kidnapping them from their homes and not returning them, Ukraine's Center for National Resistance said on June 26.

Around 300 children are set to be taken to the Chuvash Republic in western Russia from Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and are unlikely to be returned due to the declaration of martial law in the occupied regions, which has been in effect since fall 2022.

The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) concluded in their April report that forcibly deported Ukrainian children had been subjected to “numerous and overlapping violations” of their rights.

The report highlighted that forcibly deported children were placed in an unfamiliar environment far removed from Ukrainian language, culture, customs, and religion. It also found that many such children were exposed to military training and “to pro-Russian information campaigns often amounting to targeted reeducation.

Over 19,000 children have been abducted by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to Ukrainian national database Children of War. Thousands are unaccounted for.

Ukraine has so far managed to return 373 Ukrainian children deported by Russia, and the process is ongoing.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.