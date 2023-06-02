Russian forces attacked 10 regions over past day, killing at least 4, injuring 40

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 10 of Ukraine’s oblasts over the past day, officials reported on the morning of June 2.

At least four people were killed and 40 were injured due to the attacks.

Russia launched 15 cruise missiles and 21 Shahed kamikaze drones in a night attack against Kyiv Oblast. All of them were shot down by air defense, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Debris from the destroyed aerial targets injured at least two people in the oblast, including a child.

"The adult was hospitalized and underwent surgery, there are no threats to his life," the governor said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the victims are a 68-year-old man and an 11-year-old child.

Fallen debris caused damage to five private houses. Fires started in two of them but were later extinguished.

Several cars, a farm building, and an office building were also damaged.

The Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast on June 1 killed at least three people and injured 12, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

According to Kyrylenko, the civilians were killed in attacks on Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, and Vuhledar.

During the night, Russian forces shelled the city of Toretsk, damaging a school building that currently serves as a facility for providing humanitarian aid.

Kyrylenko noted this is not the first time that the school was hit.

Shelling also damaged 15 high-rise buildings, five private houses, and seven administrative buildings in Toretsk, injuring two people.

Russian shelling caused damage to residential and business property in a number of other villages and cities, including Novoukrainka, Kurakhivka, and Chasiv Yar.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Rusia launched 111 attacks against 22 villages and cities, killing one person and injuring two.

Air strikes hit Novodanylivka and Poltavka, while drones attacked Stepove and Kamianske, rockets struck Temyrivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Huliapole, Kamianske, and artillery shelled Huliapole, Orikhiv, Chervone, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Malynivka, and other towns and villages.

One Russian projectile hit a residential building in Hulyaipole, killing a 68-year-old person.

In Plavni, a family was injured during the shelling – a 35-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken to a medical facility.

In total, the governor reported 31 cases of property damage.

Russia used artillery and drones to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

On June 1, a 34-year-old man was injured in Marhanets, and a high-rise building, two private houses, and an infrastructure object were damaged in Nikopol.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian shelling injured one person, the Regional Military Administration reported.

On the day of June 1, Russia carried out 15 strikes with artillery and mortars in the oblast with 100 explosions recorded, targeting the communities of Bilopole, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopilia, Seredyna-Buda, and Yunakivka.

Over the night and the morning of June 2, Russia carried out 6 shellings, injuring one person in the Seredyna-Buda community.

In Kahrkiv Oblast, five people were injured in the strikes over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia shelled the city of Kharkiv, possibly with an S-300 missile system. A business building and a shop were damaged. A 63-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured but did not require hospitalization.

During the day, Russia massively shelled Vovchansk in the Chuhuiiv district. A shop, a fire department building, and residential buildings were damaged, injuring three people.

In Luhansk Oblast, Russian air strikes targeted Serhiivka and Bilohorivka, while Noveoselivske, Nevske, and again Bilohorivka were attacked 94 times by artillery, Governor Artem Lysohor reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, the Ochakiv district suffered artillery strikes, and a Shahed drone was shot down in the oblast overnight.

Governor Vitalii Kim reported no casualties.

Russia carried out 81 strikes against Kherson Oblast, using artillery, mortars, GRAD missiles, anti-tank missiles, drones, and aviation.

According to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, Russia targeted mainly residential areas and buildings of critical infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts, injuring 16 people.

Chernihiv Oblast suffered 10 attacks by mortars, artillery, and anti-aircraft systems in the Novhorod-Siversky, Koriukiv, and Chernihiv districts.

During the night, Russian forces conducted an airstrike using helicopters and unguided aerial missiles in the oblast.

Five houses and five farm buildings burned down but there were no casualties.