Russian fighter jets likely left Belarus, monitoring group says

Two Russian MiG-31K jets that were transferred to Belarus this week have most likely returned to Russia, the Belarusian monitoring group Hajun reported on Oct. 12.

"Based on the available information, we know that after takeoff the MiG-31Ks did not return to the Machulyshchi airfield. The fighters took a course to the south, flew past Baranovichi and then to the east — towards the Russian Federation," the group posted on Telegram.

"Thus, at the moment, it is most likely that the MiGs left the territory of Belarus after takeoff and returned to Russia," the group added.

The two MiG-31K jets landed in Belarus on Oct. 9 and 10, a year and a half after their last appearance in Belarus.

Their sudden appearance at the airfield prompted speculation from Ukrainian officials and military experts that Russia may have moved the jets to Belarus to evade Ukrainian strikes, or to prepare for another massive attack.

The jets can fly at speeds of up to 3,000 kilometers per hour and launch Kinzhal missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometers, putting all of Ukraine at risk.

At the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia reportedly had 12 MiG-31s in service. However, Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s Savasleyka airbase on Aug. 16 destroyed at least one MiG-31 and possibly damaged another, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent.