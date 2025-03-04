The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian fighter jet provokes French Reaper drone over Mediterranean, French Defense Minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 4, 2025 8:48 PM 2 min read
A Su-34 in the sky over Kubinka air base in Russia on Aug. 29, 2020. (Mikhail Tokmakov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A Russian Su-35 fighter jet engaged in a dangerous provocation against a French Reaper drone over the Mediterranean Sea on March 2, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported on March 4.

"The Russian Su-35 fighter jet behaved dangerously toward the French Reaper drone... Three consecutive approaches could have led to the loss of control of the drone," Lecornu posted on X.

The incident occurred on March 2 while the French drone was conducting an observation mission in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lecornu condemned the maneuver as "intentional, unprofessional, and aggressive," calling it unacceptable.

"France will continue to take measures to protect freedom of navigation in international air and sea space," he said.

This is not the first such incident involving Russian military aircraft. A Russian fighter jet forced down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023.

In December, two Dutch F-35 fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea, according to the Netherlands Defense Ministry.

Russian military aircraft frequently operate without transponders or flight plans over the Baltic and Black Seas, maneuvers often seen as testing NATO's response capabilities.

Ukraine strikes Russian military facility in Kursk Oblast, kills up to 30 troops, General Staff reports
The facility was reportedly used for planning attacks, including launching first-person-view (FPV) drones at Ukrainian positions. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
