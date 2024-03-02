Russian drone attack on Odesa injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa injured at least four civilians, including a child, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram early on March 2.

Kiper also announced that several residential buildings were damaged.

A Russian drone attack was announced in Odesa at around 12:40 a.m. local time.

According to local authorities, information about the victims continues to develop.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.