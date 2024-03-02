Russian drone attack on Odesa injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance
Editor's Note: This is a developing story.
A Russian drone attack on Odesa injured at least four civilians, including a child, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram early on March 2.
Kiper also announced that several residential buildings were damaged.
A Russian drone attack was announced in Odesa at around 12:40 a.m. local time.
According to local authorities, information about the victims continues to develop.
Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.