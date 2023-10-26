Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Oct. 26 killed one civilian in the Beryslav district and injured a police officer in the regional center Kherson, local officials reported.

Russia carried out an air strike against the Beryslav district at around 1:20 p.m., the regional prosecutor's office said.

An aerial bomb reportedly hit a local cafe, killing a 59-year-old resident. Several buildings were also damaged, including a kindergarten, the prosecutors said.

Sometimes around noon, Russian forces also attacked the Korabel city district of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 40-year-old police officer suffered minor injuries and was provided with medical assistance, the governor said.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast suffers regular Russian attacks as the invading troops continue to hold the east-bank side of the Dnipro River in the region.

On Oct. 25, Russian attacks against the oblast killed two people, including a child, and injured four others, Prokudin reported earlier today.