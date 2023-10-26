Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 1

by Martin Fornusek October 26, 2023 5:35 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian air strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on Oct. 26, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Oct. 26 killed one civilian in the Beryslav district and injured a police officer in the regional center Kherson, local officials reported.

Russia carried out an air strike against the Beryslav district at around 1:20 p.m., the regional prosecutor's office said.

An aerial bomb reportedly hit a local cafe, killing a 59-year-old resident. Several buildings were also damaged, including a kindergarten, the prosecutors said.

Sometimes around noon, Russian forces also attacked the Korabel city district of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 40-year-old police officer suffered minor injuries and was provided with medical assistance, the governor said.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast suffers regular Russian attacks as the invading troops continue to hold the east-bank side of the Dnipro River in the region.

On Oct. 25, Russian attacks against the oblast killed two people, including a child, and injured four others, Prokudin reported earlier today.

The dead villages: Hope and despair side-by-side in the liberated south
NESKUCHNE, DONETSK OBLAST – Vitalii Ivanov stepped gingerly across the messy floor through the kitchen to what was once the living room of his family home. Scattered across the floor and countertops were the iconic markers of a space that was once occupied by Russian soldiers. Cardboard military re…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
