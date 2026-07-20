Russian attacks kill 14, injure over 160 across Ukraine over past day as guided bombs strike Zaporizhzhia

Russian attacks killed at least 14 people and injured at least 162 across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on July 20, with the deadliest strikes reported in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.

A Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured at least 78 others, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Six bombs struck four locations, damaging industrial and warehouse facilities as well as residential areas.

Rescuers spent hours searching the rubble of a five-story apartment building, where the bodies of the three victims were recovered. The attack also damaged 79 apartment buildings and forced some residents into temporary shelters.

"Where there should have been children's laughter and a safe home, today there are ruins," Fedorov said.

Across Ukraine, Russia launched two Kh-59/69 guided missiles from occupied Crimea and 94 Shahed-type attack drones overnight, the Air Force said. One missile and nine drones struck nine locations, while the second missile failed to reach its target.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people and injured 46 others across the region over the past day, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

One of the deadliest attacks hit a terminal belonging to Ukrainian postal giant Nova Poshta on the outskirts of Kharkiv, killing four people. In Izium, 22 people were injured after Russian forces attacked the city with guided aerial bombs, multiple-launch rocket systems, and drones. A one-year-old boy also suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the attack, Syniehubov said.

In neighboring Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured five others over the past day. Seven guided aerial bombs struck the regional capital, killing a 54-year-old man, the local military administration said.

Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said one of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast destroyed a rehabilitation center's facilities for children and adults with disabilities.

"A rehabilitation center for children and people with disabilities. This is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's definition of a military target," Sybiha said in his post on X, condemning the Russian attack.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian drone and artillery attacks killed two people and injured 16 others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The attacks damaged residential buildings, a shop, a gas station, agricultural machinery, and a bus.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people, including two in Kramatorsk and two in Sloviansk, and injured 13 others across the region over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured as Russian forces attacked the region with drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported.