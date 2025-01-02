Russian attacks against Ukraine injure at least 6, kill 4 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded six and killed four people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 2.

Two civilians were killed and six were injured in Kherson Oblast following Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings, and houses in over 38 of the oblast’s settlements, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

A Russian attack overnight killed a civilian in the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Jan. 2.

One person was killed in the city of Mirnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

Russia launched 72 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed ones, against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 2, Ukraine's Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 47 drones over 12 oblasts, and forced an additional 24 drone-imitations to veer off course without casualties, the Air Force said. One drone was in the air at the time of the publication of the Air Force’s report.

Civilian infrastructure, buildings and a car were damaged as a result of Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, but there were no civilian injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.