Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine injure at least 6, kill 4 over past day

by Boldizsar Gyori January 2, 2025 10:08 AM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine wounded six and killed four people over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 2.

Two civilians were killed and six were injured in Kherson Oblast following Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, high-rise buildings, and houses in over 38 of the oblast’s settlements, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

A Russian attack overnight killed a civilian in the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Jan. 2.

One person was killed in the city of Mirnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

Russia launched 72 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed ones, against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 2, Ukraine's Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 47 drones over 12 oblasts, and forced an additional 24 drone-imitations to veer off course without casualties, the Air Force said. One drone was in the air at the time of the publication of the Air Force’s report.

Civilian infrastructure, buildings and a car were damaged as a result of Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast, but there were no civilian injuries, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on his Telegram channel.

Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 6, damages central bank building in Kyiv
The National Bank of Ukraine said that one of its buildings in Kyiv’s Pechersk District had been damaged by falling debris. The central bank’s main building is located near the President’s Office on Bankova Street.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:35 PM

Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.