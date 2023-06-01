Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 31 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 1, 2023 1:43 PM 3 min read
A house damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 31-June 1, 2023. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day have killed seven civilians and wounded 31, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russian forces launched strikes on nine oblasts — Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

Russian multi-weapon attacks hit 144 Ukrainian settlements and 112 infrastructure facilities, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on June 1.

Russian troops reportedly used mortars, missile systems, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and tactical aviation.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv overnight on June 1 killed three civilians, including a child, and injured 16 more people, reported Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman with her 9-year-old daughter were killed in the capital's Desnianskyi district, where Russian missile debris fell on a clinic and a residential building.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv overnight on June 1, 2023. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service/Facebook)
In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed, and five more were injured in the Russian attacks, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit eight regional settlements, damaging 16 houses, an administrative building, and power lines, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces hit three districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing an elderly man and wounding a woman in Vovchansk, reported Governor Oleh Syniehubov. According to the governor, the damages in the region include houses, civil industry enterprises, a library, a market, and a stadium.

On the morning of June 1, the Russian military hit a residential building in the city of Kherson, injuring two civilians, the regional authorities wrote on Telegram.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south 61 times on May 31, firing 309 rounds from various weapons, the regional administration reported. The attacks reportedly killed one person and wounded five more people, including a child.

Russia also shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on June 1, wounding two men aged 50 and 55 in the city, said Governor Serhii Lysak. A five-story building, a private residence, a car, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the shelling, he added.

Ukraine war latest: US provides more air defense following upsurge in Russian attacks
Key Developments on May 31: * US to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, ammunition * Ombudsman: Ukraine’s POWs and abducted children are transported through Belarus * Zelensky visits Odesa Oblast, introduces new governor * Russian shelling injures 3 children in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherso…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
