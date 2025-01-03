Skip to content
Russian missile attack on Chernihiv kills 1, injures 4

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 3, 2025 7:24 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's ballistic missile attack on Chernihiv on Jan. 3, 2025. (Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Chernihiv on Jan. 3, killing one person and injuring four others, Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said.

The attack targeted a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv, causing significant damage to multiple apartment buildings, Chaus said.

Ukraine's Air Force had warned of the incoming ballistic attack earlier in the day. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Chernihiv Oblast, situated on Ukraine's northern border with Russia, was partially occupied during the early stages of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Although Russian forces withdrew from the region in April 2022, Chernihiv remains under near-daily attack due to its proximity to the border.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
