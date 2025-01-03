Russian missile attack on Chernihiv kills 1, injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Chernihiv on Jan. 3, killing one person and injuring four others, Chernihiv Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said.

The attack targeted a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv, causing significant damage to multiple apartment buildings, Chaus said.

Ukraine's Air Force had warned of the incoming ballistic attack earlier in the day. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Chernihiv Oblast, situated on Ukraine's northern border with Russia, was partially occupied during the early stages of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Although Russian forces withdrew from the region in April 2022, Chernihiv remains under near-daily attack due to its proximity to the border.